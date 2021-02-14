Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares Gap Up to $15.91

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $19.16. Wunong Net Technology shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 16,608 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05.

About Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

