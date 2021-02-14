GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) Shares Gap Down to $94.00

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $91.00. GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 28,368 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.98 million and a PE ratio of 303.33.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

