Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.71

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 419257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

