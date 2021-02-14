Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 149.8% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

