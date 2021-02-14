Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

