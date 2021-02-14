Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
