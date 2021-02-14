W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $60.16 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

