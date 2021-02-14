Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.34 ($6.29).

ETR CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.99. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

