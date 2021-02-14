$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Storage.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,242,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $22,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

