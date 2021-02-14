DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.60 ($19.53).

DIC opened at €15.14 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.96 and a 200 day moving average of €11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

