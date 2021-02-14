Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.62). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

