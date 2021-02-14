(NTB.TO) (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$28.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.06 million.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for (NTB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NTB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.