Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DAC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

