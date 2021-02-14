i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

