Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

LTRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

