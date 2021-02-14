II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

