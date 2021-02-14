Colliers International Group’s (CIGI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.