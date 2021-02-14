Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Lowered by Analyst

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

COTY stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

