Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Increased by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $48.48.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

