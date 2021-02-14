Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Reduced by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE FFH opened at C$512.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of -215.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$462.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$422.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$637.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $13.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -539.79%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.