Wedbush Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.