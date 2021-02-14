The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $126.60

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.60, but opened at $131.80. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 142,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market cap of £576.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.13.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

