Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.