Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

