Bank of America Downgrades Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) to Neutral

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$22.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CCO opened at C$20.02 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -149.40.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

