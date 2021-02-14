CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE:CIX opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89. Also, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,920 shares in the company, valued at C$5,196,646.67. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

