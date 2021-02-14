CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.11.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.66. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.58%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

