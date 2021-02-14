UBS Group Initiates Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.67 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.