Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $84.87.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Safehold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

