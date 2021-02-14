GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

