Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

