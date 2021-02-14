Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,386 shares of company stock worth $2,807,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

