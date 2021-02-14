John W. Martin Purchases 3,859 Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider John W. Martin bought 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, with a total value of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,563.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,424.35. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.33.

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.