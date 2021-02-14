Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSOD opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $59.54.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

