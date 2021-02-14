Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRKR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.