Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.