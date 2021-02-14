The Williams Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 27,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 7,558 call options.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

