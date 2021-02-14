Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,851% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $9,935,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

