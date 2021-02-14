Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,851% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.11.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
