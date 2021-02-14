Analysts Set Expectations for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $67.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

