Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,907,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

