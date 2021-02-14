Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

