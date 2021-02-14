Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

