Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.96 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 162.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

