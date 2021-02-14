Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

Get Metro AG (B4B3.F) alerts:

B4B3 opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.29 and its 200 day moving average is €9.49. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.