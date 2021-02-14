News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NWSA stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of News by 294.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of News by 60.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of News by 79.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

