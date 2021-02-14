Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.73 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.