Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.59.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

