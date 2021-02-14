JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €99.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

EPA DG opened at €85.66 ($100.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.82. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

