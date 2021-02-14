UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

WCH opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

