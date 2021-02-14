Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 56.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €10.67 ($12.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.03. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

